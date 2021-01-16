Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $178.37 and last traded at $175.79. Approximately 687,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 714,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.35.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,317 shares of company stock valued at $548,063. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after acquiring an additional 245,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

