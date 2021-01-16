Neutrino Token Price Hits $14.93 on Top Exchanges (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 146.6% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Token token can now be bought for approximately $14.93 or 0.00039732 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $27.41 million and $443,396.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00045992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00116527 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00239519 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,417.68 or 0.91606440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,835,925 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Neutrino Token Token Trading

Neutrino Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.