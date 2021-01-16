Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Short Interest Update

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 598,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETE. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Net Element by 790.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

NETE stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 808,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,702. Net Element has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. The business had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Net Element will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

