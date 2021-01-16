NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $12.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. NeoPhotonics traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 4561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 384.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 907,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after buying an additional 817,809 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the third quarter worth about $4,568,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 659,279 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,527,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 632,000 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $580.69 million, a PE ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

