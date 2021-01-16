NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.69 million, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.