Neil Austin Sells 39,875 Shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18).

Shares of CARR opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.47. Carr’s Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. The stock has a market cap of £125.75 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

