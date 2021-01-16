Needham & Company LLC Increases MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target to $25.00

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.19.
Shares of MX stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $646.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $357,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,500. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.