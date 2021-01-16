Needham & Company LLC Increases MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target to $25.00

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of MX stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $646.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. MagnaChip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $357,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,992,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,500. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.