NBT Bank N A NY Sells 732 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 653,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 206,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,931,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,146,000 after buying an additional 123,336 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 71,610 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $45.12 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.