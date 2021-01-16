NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 43.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 42.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of SLB opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.