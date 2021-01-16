NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 247 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. The company has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $163.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Bank of America boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

