NBT Bank N A NY Makes New $215,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $377.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

