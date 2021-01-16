NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

KMB opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

