NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $92.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

