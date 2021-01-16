Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Shares Up 14.4%

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s share price rose 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 789,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 723,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $168.07 million, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $176,785.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Containers stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

