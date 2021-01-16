Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Trading 11% Higher

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s stock price traded up 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.11. 4,943,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 2,173,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,180,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,860 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 6,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 909,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 896,695 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Navient by 1,185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 444,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 410,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

