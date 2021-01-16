Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Lane sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $93,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NAII stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,313. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

