National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Short Interest Update

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 201,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in National Research during the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Research by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. 35,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

