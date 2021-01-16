National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). National Oilwell Varco posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Oilwell Varco.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,363. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. National Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $24.75.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

