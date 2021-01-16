National Bank Financial Lowers 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) to Sector Perform Spec Overwgt

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

155675 has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.58 million.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

