National Bank Financial Increases Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$70.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$50.05 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$25.67 and a 1 year high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.49. The company has a market cap of C$13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.67.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8399999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 15.35%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

