Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $525.64 million, a PE ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.