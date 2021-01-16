NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) CFO Sells $245,460.00 in Stock

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) CFO Sonja Nelson sold 16,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $245,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at $476,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sonja Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Sonja Nelson sold 39,271 shares of NantKwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $534,871.02.
NASDAQ NK opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 2.61. NantKwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About NantKwest
NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.
