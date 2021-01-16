Naka Bodhi Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,994.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Naka Bodhi Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $54,994.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00039678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00113578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00064610 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00246174 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00059877 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Token Trading

Naka Bodhi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

