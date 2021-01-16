Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $30.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,049.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after buying an additional 184,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,097,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after buying an additional 843,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 229,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

