Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 5.7%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares fell 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.69. 4,050,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,734,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,982.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.