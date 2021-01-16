Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT Raised to $14.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 58.54% from the stock’s previous close.

MLLGF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

