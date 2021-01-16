Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.88.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,239 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 719,903 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 587,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 160,991 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $11,614,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

