Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $222,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,716,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after buying an additional 557,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 37.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot stock opened at $275.59 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

