Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,611,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,787,000 after acquiring an additional 221,029 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $610,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NUSC stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.