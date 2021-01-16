Morgan Stanley Sells 73,567 Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Gladstone Capital worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $300.52 million, a P/E ratio of -154.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.