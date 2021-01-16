Morgan Stanley Sells 4,012 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Huber bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

AQB stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $494.57 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

