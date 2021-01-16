Morgan Stanley Sells 22,864 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blucora were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCOR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 77,549 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth $387,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $797.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $24.50.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

