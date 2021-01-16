Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

