Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

