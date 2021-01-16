Morgan Stanley Raises Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $56.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958 in the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 382.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

