Morgan Stanley Purchases 186,993 Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 134,588 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 110,087 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

ACRX stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.16.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX).

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.