Morgan Stanley Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $93.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.82.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $204.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 113.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $221.12.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $113,899.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,921 shares of company stock worth $29,129,974 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Etsy by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

