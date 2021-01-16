Morgan Stanley Has $1.19 Million Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $482.86 million, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $255.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes purchased 7,700 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $95,711.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,502,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,608.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Springer purchased 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,440,781.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,050 shares of company stock valued at $229,205 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

