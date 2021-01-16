Morgan Stanley Has $1.18 Million Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 182.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYE opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.21.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director William A. Foley bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

