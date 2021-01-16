Morgan Stanley Buys 6,663 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,051.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Shares of BSML opened at $25.33 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

