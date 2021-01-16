Morgan Stanley Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $27.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPWR. TheStreet downgraded SunPower from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.15.

SunPower stock opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,598.80 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $281,709.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $133,317.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,620.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SunPower by 23,074.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SunPower by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

