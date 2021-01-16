Morgan Stanley Acquires 5,812 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

DGT stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.16. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

