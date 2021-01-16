Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 87.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $2.71 million and $9.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00388718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,374,788,217 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

