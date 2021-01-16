Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $445.00 Price Target at Truist

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $379.23 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $397.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $1,503,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $978,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,598 shares of company stock worth $33,442,306 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

