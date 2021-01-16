Moneywise Inc. Invests $540,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $60.04. 680,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,058. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

