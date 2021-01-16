Moneywise Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 117,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,448,610 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.