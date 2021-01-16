Monero Classic (XMC) Market Capitalization Tops $5.24 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $35,014.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00427149 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

