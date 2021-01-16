Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.