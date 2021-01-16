MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.66 on Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00004444 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $108.94 million and $43.20 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,292.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,275.74 or 0.03420893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00401356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.24 or 0.01357494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.51 or 0.00561803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00422876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00289419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021332 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

