Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Up 89.8% in December

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the December 15th total of 130,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 876,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,970. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOGO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

